AMAZON

Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon raises minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour. (Shutterstock)

SEATTLE, Washington --
Amazon is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next month.

The company said Tuesday the wage hike will benefit more than 350,000 workers, which includes full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal positions.

Pay for workers at Amazon can vary by location. Its starting pay is $10 an hour at a warehouse in Austin, Texas, and $13.50 an hour in Robbinsville, New Jersey. The median pay for an Amazon employee last year was $28,446, according to government filings, which includes full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

Amazon has more than 575,000 employees globally.
See more stories, photos, and videos on Amazon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscareerssalaryu.s. & worldfinancemoneyjobs
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AMAZON
Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' among big winners
Consumer Catch-up: hurricane flight waivers, Amazon shipping trees
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon expands tire installations at Sears, Southwest Early Bird check-in costs more
Girl buys toys from Amazon without parents' permission
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
More amazon
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: JetBlue economy fare, more used cars
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Elon Musk settles fraud charge with SEC
Here's what Facebook is doing to address major security issue
More Business
Top Stories
Rain creating hazardous driving conditions in Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
EXCLUSIVE: 'Video vigilantes' documenting SF drug use hope for stronger city response
First rain of season delights, surprises many in North Bay
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Former Yale classmate of Brett Kavanaugh speaking out
San Mateo Co. exempt from BART fare evasion crackdown
Robin Williams' collection of art, memorabilia to be auctioned off
Show More
SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until at least Oct. 12
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen act caught on camera at San Francisco BART station
New law aims to fix housing crisis with BART's help
Legal turning point in Martins Beach access battle
Pro-golfer, KPMG partners shine spotlight on literacy for South Bay students
More News