SEATTLE (KGO) -- Amazon is planning another challenge to the grocery industry.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the company is preparing to open dozens of new grocery stores.
The stores will have separate branding from Whole Foods -- which is owned by Amazon.
RELATED: No cashiers - Amazon Go opens up first California store in San Francisco
The first store will open in Los Angeles later this year.
Other locations, including San Francisco, will happen at a later date.
The stores will reportedly have a wider selection than Whole Foods and offer online shopping and delivery.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Amazon.
Amazon announces plans for new grocery stores in locations including San Francisco, Los Angeles
AMAZON
TOP STORIES
Show More