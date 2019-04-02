Amenify nets $2.7 million, plus more top funding news for San Francisco-based companies

San Francisco-based concierge service company Amenify has secured $2.7 million in seed funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced March 27 and financed by RET Ventures.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Amenify is a SaaS platform that delivers amenity services for multifamily portfolios. Our white-label programs include daily dog walks, apartment cleaning, onsite fitness, in-home massages and other experiences."
The three-year-old startup has raised two previous funding rounds, including a seed round in 2018.
The round brings total funding raised by San Francisco companies in commerce and shopping over the past month to $287 million. The local commerce and shopping industry has produced 173 funding rounds over the past year, capturing a total of $4 billion in venture funding.
In other local funding news, employee benefits and company Goodly announced a $1.3 million seed funding round on March 27, led by Norwest Venture Partners.
According to Crunchbase, "Goodly makes it easy for companies to offer student loan debt repayment as an employee benefit. Companies that offer this simple-to-use platform cut down the time that their employees would otherwise be in debt by an average of eight years -- a meaningful benefit for companies who care."
The company also raised a $120,000 seed round in 2018.
