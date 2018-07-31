Animal hospital gains approval to move in at Church & Duboce

Last week, the SF Planning Commission unanimously approved a proposal for an animal hospital, Castro Animal Clinic, to move in at 100 Church St. (at Duboce).
The animal hospital announced plans last year to take over the space. It was formerly occupied by AIDS Healthcare Foundation's (AHF) Magic Johnson Healthcare Center, which vacated the space in 2014.
The larger adjacent retail space, last occupied by Out of the Closet, will soon become a location of CorePower Yoga. That move was approved by the Planning Commission back in April.
Both ground floor spaces are owned and managed by Maitri Compassionate Care, which offers hospice services for people with HIV/AIDS in another portion of the building.
Maitri's Anne Gimbel and Castro Animal Clinic's Sarah O'Mara. | Photo: Maitri/Facebook
Castro Animal Clinic owners Shane and Sarah O'Mara were required to apply for a change of use from retail sales and services into an animal hospital.
Some local neighborhood groups expressed support for the new business with the Planning Commission, including the Duboce Triangle Neighborhood Association (DTNA).
In a letter of support, DTNA's David Troup noted the current lack of dog and cat veterinary services in the neighborhood, a concern expressed by many neighbors in the 2015 Castro & Upper Market Retail Strategy survey.
"For many years now, a veterinary clinic has been the number-one most desired new business that residents hoped to attract to the neighborhood," Troup wrote. "DTNA has met with the project sponsors, and is confident that this project will greatly benefit our neighborhood and its many canine and feline residents and their guardians."
"We look forward to ... the activation of a space which has been sadly vacant for many years," he added.
Construction is currently underway at the CorePower Yoga space. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline
Castro Animal Clinic's Shane O'Mara told Hoodline via email that the clinic currently plans to open at the end of October. Public records show construction costs on the approximately 2,582-square-foot space are estimated at $50,000.
Demolition and construction permits have already been issued for the larger CorePower Yoga, whose renovation price tag is estimated at $535,000. Work on the space is currently underway. Earlier this year, CorePower's Molly Early told Hoodline the yoga studio was shooting for a fall opening.
