Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion

From the Apple I to the iMac to the Apple Watch, here is a look at Apple's history.

It appears to be a normal day at the spaceship -- the circular headquarters at Apple Park. There's no outward signs of a celebration, even though employees who have stock are getting rich, at least on paper.Apple's stock price topped $207 in trading Thursday, giving it a capitalization of $1 trillion, the first U.S. company ever to hit that level.Apple has had plenty of ups and downs during its 42 years, even finding itself on the brink of bankruptcy. But co-founder Steve Jobs steered the company from being a computer company by launching portable music players -- the iPod. And then made its reputation with laptops, the iPad tablet and the iPhone, which now accounts for 60 percent of its revenue.Japanese and Korean competitors claim to be outselling Apple smartphones, but Apple is raking in the money."Apple has 80 percent of all profits of smartphones," noted technology analyst Tim Bajarin. "Now you ask yourself a question. Would you prefer having the most amount of phones sold or the most amount of profit? And in that case, Apple beats them all the time."Spend a day with CEO Tim Cook as ABC7's David Louie did three years ago and you learn he has a grasp not only on how to grow the company but also on what to create that consumers want.Outside the Apple store on University Avenue in Palo Alto, Terry Green is an example of the faithful Apple consumer."I have a work station at home," he said. "I have a laptop at work, I have an iPhone X in my pocket. I have iTunes that basically carries all my music, so I'm pretty much all in."At over $1,000, the newest iPhone X tested how much consumers would pay for a smartphone. But they did. And that, too, has helped to boost profits.Its early products are part of its history, but the trillion dollar value puts pressure on Apple to keep forging ahead. It has deep pockets."It's got so much cash, an unbelievable amount of cash, more cash than a lot of countries," observed Connie Guglielmo, editor-in-chief at CNET News. "And the question is what are they investing in next?"Apple has an estimated $244 billion in cash -- or close to a quarter-trillion dollars. So what's next? We'll find out at a product announcement this fall. Many are hoping it will involve advances in augmented reality.