Apple expected to unveil new iPhones today

In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an introduction of the new iPhone 5 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

By Jobina Fortson
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- Apple will reportedly unveil its latest iPhone in an event at its headquarters today.

According to a series of reports and industry experts, the 2019 iPhone will be a lot like the iPhone 2018. Incremental changes are expected to be revealed. Industry insiders predict the changes will include more advanced cameras, faster chips, the new version of the operating system and possibly new colors. The three rear-facing cameras seem to be the biggest change coming to this year's model.

The flagship phone will likely cost somewhere around $1,000. The Wall Street Journal said Apple will release three phones, the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11R, and iPhone 11R max.

All of the rumors about a 5G iPhone or a folding iPhone are slated for some time in 2020.
