Business

Applebee's serving $1 strawberry margaritas with Twizzlers straw all month long

EMBED <>More Videos

Applebee's says they are bringing back the Strawberry Dollarita but there's a twist!

Applebee's says they are bringing back the Strawberry Dollarita but there's a twist!

For the entire month of April, customers can try a strawberry margarita for just $1.

And the drink is served with a Twizzlers straw!

"Applebee's is all about providing a fun, memorable experience with friends," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "Sippin' on a STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA through a strawberry-flavored TWIZZLERS straw is just about the coolest and most exciting way to drink a margarita. No question about it."

Price and participation may vary by location.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdrinkingalcoholapplebee's
TOP STORIES
Vandals trash campus of 2 Oakland elementary schools
Seismologists say California is in an earthquake drought
'It's war': SF cab driver describes competing with Uber, Lyft
Woman with baby had to walk down I-880 in rain after Lyft breakdown
NC couple celebrates 82 years of marriage
SF mother opens up after rare pregnancy complication causes cancer
Water flows down repaired Oroville Dam spillway
Show More
2 teens electrocuted while rescuing dog from California canal
Photos released of suspect in beating at Fremont Denny's
Sierra snowpack is at its 4th highest level ever recorded
Family waits 3 years for trial to begin for defendant in son's SJ murder
Research shows thoughts of coffee can give you a boost
More TOP STORIES News