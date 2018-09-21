APPLE

Apple's latest iPhone goes on sale

Line at Apple store in Palo Alto, California on Friday, September 21, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Eager Apple fans are waiting outside stores to be the first to get the newest iPhones.

The iPhone XS and the XS Max are said to have the most impressive technology yet. Apple says the XS and XS Max are faster with a more advanced camera and extended battery life.

The XS starts at $999.


The larger version, the iPhone XS Max has a 6.5 inch display, making it Apple's biggest screen, the price starts at $1,099.

RELATED: Got $1,100? Apple shows off most expensive iPhone yet

These are not cheap, so if you want one of these new toys, you can try selling your old iPhone, but you better act fast. After the announcement was made, resale value of the old iPhones dropped by as much as $50.

Crowds are smaller than what we normally see at Apple stores for iPhone release, but that may change next month when the cheaper XR model goes on sale.

