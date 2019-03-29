recall

22,000 pairs of baby socks recalled due to choking hazard

A Minnesota company is recalling more than 22,000 pairs of baby socks because they pose a choking hazard to children.

Midwest-CBK is recalling Midwest Gift Baby Rattle Socks. The socks feature animals or characters sewn onto the toes, including a snowman, reindeer, whale flamingo and shark. The concern is the rattle included in the socks could detach, posing a choking hazard. So far there is only one incident of a rattle detaching. No injuries have been reported.

The socks were sold in children's sizes ranging from 0 to 12 months between Oct. 2017 and Dec. 2018.

Consumers who purchased the socks should stop using them immediately and contact Midwest-CBK for a full refund.

Midwest-CBK can be reached at 800-394-4225 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email productrecovery@mwcbk.com.
