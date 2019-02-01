BORDER WALL

Bakery owner "unapologizing" for 'Build the Wall' heart-shaped cookies

EMBED </>More Videos

A baker is responding to making cookies with "Build That Wall" written on them.

EDMONDS, Washington --
Ken Bellingham, owner of Edmonds Bakery, says he's "unapologizing" for the "Build the Wall" cookie he sold last week.

RELATED: San Mateo restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers

A patron, Ana Carrera, saw the cookie and took a picture of it, and sounded off, upset about what Bellingham initially called a joke.

"There's nothing funny about racism or racist ideals + policies," Carrera said on Facebook.

Bellingham told KOMO-TV he does support border security but would not go as far as to say he supported a wall.

In the end, he said his decision to sell the 'Build the Wall' cookies was a business decision, rather than a political one.

"People should lighten up," said Bellingham.

The controversial cookies are now being sold by the dozen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessborder wallu.s. & worldbuzzworthycookiesdiscriminationWashington
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER WALL
Trump accepts Pelosi's invitation to deliver State of the Union address
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Trump's announcement brings temporary relief
Senate rejects rival Dem, GOP plans for reopening government
More border wall
BUSINESS
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
PG&E paying millions in bonuses despite horrible wildfire year
Brews, bargains and barbecue: The 5 freshest new businesses to launch in Dublin
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
More Business
Top Stories
Incoming storm to bring high winds, potential flooding
San Mateo restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
Jared Goff remains close friends with high school teammates
Oakland police conduct search in Lake Merritt after chase
Oakland Tech High School students hold walkout
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Accuweather Forecast: 3-moderate storm tonight, showers through Tuesday
Warriors warning fans about counterfeit tickets
Show More
Senor Sisig owner talks to ABC7 about SF Mission District restaurant
Salesforce Transit Center in SF to remain closed until June
Magnitude-6.6 quake hits southern Mexico, sways buildings in capital
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 16 years later
More News