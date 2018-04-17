Bay Area expert weighs in on Starbucks bias training

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3359351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joelle Emerson is the founder of Paradigm, a San Francisco based consulting firm that trains companies on diversity and inclusion.

Starbucks says they will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores the afternoon of May 29, to conduct racial bias training for their employees.Today's announcement comes after this video of police arresting two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks, went viral.The staff called 9-1-1 after the men, who didn't buy anything, asked to use the restroom while they waited for a friend.Joelle Emerson is the founder of Paradigm, a San Francisco based consulting firm that trains companies on diversity and inclusion. "By training people on the prevalence of bias and how to make more objective and inclusive decisions, Starbucks will go a long way towards creating more inclusive communities," she said.Emerson adds consistent standards in company policies are an important tool in eliminating bias.