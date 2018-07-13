BUSINESS

Beauty Instagrammer Hayley Johnsen finds maggots in Palo Alto hotel room

EMBED </>More Videos

A Palo Alto hotel has refunded the makeup artist and internet personality who says her room was infested with maggots. (Hayley Johnson/@hayleyyjay)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A Palo Alto hotel has refunded a makeup artist and internet personality who says her room was infested with maggots.

Hayley Johnsen posted this video on social media on Monday from her room at The Palo Alto Inn.


In tweets she said the night manager told her the hotel didn't give refunds. She urged her thousands of followers to "avenge" her by calling and writing bad reviews.

According to our media partner, the Mercury News, Johnsen was later given a refund.

The Inn told the Mercury News it called pest control experts, who fixed the problem.

Take a look at more consumer related stories here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbeauty & lifestylebeautyhotelconsumer concernshealthbugsconsumeru.s. & worldPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
Netflix adding commercials?
More Business
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News