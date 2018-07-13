Beauty Instagrammer Hayley Johnsen finds maggots in Palo Alto hotel room

WE PAID $300 FOR THIS ON A GOD DAMN MONDAY. IN ONE OF THE NICEST CITIES IN THE BAY AREA. pic.twitter.com/fR86V3Ytc5 — hayleyyjay (@hayleyyjay) July 10, 2018

A Palo Alto hotel has refunded a makeup artist and internet personality who says her room was infested with maggots.Hayley Johnsen posted this video on social media on Monday from her room at The Palo Alto Inn.In tweets she said the night manager told her the hotel didn't give refunds. She urged her thousands of followers to "avenge" her by calling and writing bad reviews.According to our media partner, the Mercury News, Johnsen was later given a refund.The Inn told the Mercury News it called pest control experts, who fixed the problem.