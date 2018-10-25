Best-reviewed places to work in San Francisco include pMD, Heap, Pendo and more

With fall hiring in full swing, what should you be looking for in a great place to work, and how do local employers stack up? Here's a look at the best companies hiring in San Francisco, according to company review data from jobs site Glassdoor.
In terms of overall employee ratings, pMD topped the list of employers hiring in San Francisco last month, earning an average of five stars from 62 reviews. According to the company's profile on Glassdoor, "pMD develops intuitive, elegant mobile software that improves patient care and makes doctors happy."
Among new jobs added last month, pMD's top paying positions in San Francisco included software engineers. pMD was also looking for San Francisco-based sales engineers, and devops engineers.
Heap also earned an average overall rating of five stars out of 46 reviews, as did Pendo, with five stars out of 28 reviews. Both listed new jobs in San Francisco in the last month.
If we look at ratings by industry, internet and tech has the highest-rated employers on average in San Francisco. Super Lucky Casino, the developer of a network of mobile "social casino" games, tops the list of internet companies adding new jobs in the area last month, earning an overall average of five stars from 27 reviews.
Among new jobs added last month, Super Lucky Casino was on the lookout for San Francisco-based real estate analysts, product managers, and customer support staff.
If we dig deeper into Glassdoor's employer ratings, we can also see which companies rated highly in specific areas like senior management or culture and values.
Astranis ranked highest on average across the full range of review categories offered by Glassdoor. The company came in first for overall rating, compensation and benefits, senior management, culture and values, career opportunities, business outlook, and "worth recommending to friends."
Among new jobs added last month, Astranis was looking for San Francisco-based electrical engineers, software engineers, and mechanical engineers.
Going beyond employee reviews, data can also shed light on which employers are rewarding their workers with strong compensation. Glassdoor provides salary estimates for jobs listed on its site, based on compensation in job descriptions and reported by employers and employees.
The company with the highest estimated salaries across all of its jobs posted last month in San Francisco was Sharp Electronics Corporation, a company "known worldwide for its unique one-of-a-kind electronic products and solutions," according to the company's profile.. When comparing salaries within the same industry, American Pharmacists Association looks best, paying more on average than its industry competitors.
Among Sharp Electronics Corporation's recently listed jobs, positions for field service representatives have the highest expected compensation, and are above the median among local employers seeking the same skills.
