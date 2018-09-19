Beyond the Great Recession: Where do we stand today?

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4288673" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It is hard to believe, but the Great Recession only lasted a year-and-a-half. Here at the ten year anniversary of the sparking event, we have been bombarded with stories of a recovered economy, booming stock market, and increased home prices. But that is only half the story, if that.