Beyond the Great Recession: Where do we stand today?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It is hard to believe, but the Great Recession only lasted a year-and-a-half. Here at the ten year anniversary of the sparking event, we have been bombarded with stories of a recovered economy, booming stock market, and increased home prices. But that is only half the story, if that.
The Great Recession changed lives. One in five workers lost their jobs. Many their homes, too. Companies got used to hiring temps, rather than employees, and that has caused a huge upheaval in family life and middle-class wealth.
RELATED: Trump touts 41 percent growth in U.S. economy
So, where do we stand today?
Helping us sort this out, George Noceti, a financial advisor from Morgan Stanley. He spoke to me about how Americans are fairing a decade later.
How does this "lack of wage growth" impact Baby Boomers and millennials, and everyone in between?
Watch the video in the player above for the full interview.