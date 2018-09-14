BUSINESS

Bikini baristas cover up for grand opening on the Peninsula

EMBED </>More Videos

Bikini clad baristas had to cover up for the grand opening of a new coffee shop on the Peninsula after pushback from the community. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KGO) --
After months of debate within the community, Pink Pantherz Espresso opened for business Friday in the Fair Oaks area near Redwood City on El Camino Real.

"The girls that work here are exuberating confidence. We're exuberating body empowerment and loving yourself and being comfortable in your own skin," said manager Sarah Perrin.

RELATED: Lingerie, bikini-clad baristas stir up controversy at proposed coffee shop near Redwood City

But getting to this point was the result of a compromise between the business owner, Jose Carmona, and those who just didn't see eye-to-eye with him.

Sister Christina Heltsley, executive director of the nearby St. Francis Center, was upset when she learned about plans for the baristas to wear only bikinis on the job.



"We are not happy with the objectification of women, the sexualization of any product, so that it will sell," said Heltsley.

More than 1,500 residents signed a petition, with many of them writing letters to the San Mateo County board of supervisors demanding that the business cover up its employees. For now, baristas will wear tanks and shorts, which is a different set-up from the three other Pink Pantherz espresso stands in Northern California.

"The negativity was louder than the positively at this point, and we just decided to go ahead and make some changes for now and see how it goes on in the future," said Carmona.

But if business isn't good, Carmona says he'll consider bringing back the bikini uniform, which for the most part is legal.

"It's not that we want to have a we/they with Mr. Carmona, we want a we/we," said Heltsley.

San Mateo County Supervisor Warren Slocum represents the district where the stand is located. He said: "This was a great example of democracy in action at the local level and of course, the community, and all of us I think, shared a common ground, about values relating to this establishment as it was previously configured."

The owner has also changed the names of some of the drinks to be more family friendly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscoffeewomenclothingwomen's clothingsmall businessbuzzworthysan mateo countyRedwood City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lingerie, bikini-clad baristas stir up controversy at proposed coffee shop near Redwood City
BUSINESS
Richmond ceramics studio 'Yonder' readies to reopen with weekend party, fire sale
Consumer Catch-up: Waffle House Index, property tax refunds, GM recall, Build-A-Bear apology
Consumer Catch-up: avoid hurricane scams, Porsche rentals
Expert discusses unveiling of Apple's newest products
More Business
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Surfer Brian Hart makes impressive progress after spinal injury
Bus fire shuts down several lanes of NB I-280 in South SF
Fall 'hole punch clouds' seen across the Bay Area
Radioactive object found near Hunters Point homes
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
Bay area nonprofit rallies to send supplies to hurricane zone
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Oktoberfest by the Bay, Kindred Cooks
Global Climate Action Summit in SF ends with big names demanding change
Show More
Police: Man stabs family cat while 4-year-old fires AK-47
SF's Millennium Tower Avoids Being Yellow Tagged
Cal Fire reveals new details of deadly air tanker drop
Robin Williams Meadow sign unveiled in Golden Gate Park
Ariana Grande laments late ex Mac Miller as 'sweetest soul'
More News