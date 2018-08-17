Bill extending nightlife hours in SF, Oakland heads to full state assembly

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A bill allowing seven cities to extend nightlife hours is heading to the full state assembly.
State Senator Scott Wiener tweeted that his revised "last call until 4 a.m." bill passed its final committee Thursday.
The cities that could be part of the pilot program include San Francisco and Oakland.
Opponents say if passed, the bill would add new costs and lead to more dangerous roads.
Similar bills have been introduced and killed several times since 2004.
