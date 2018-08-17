ALCOHOL

Bill extending nightlife hours in SF, Oakland heads to full state assembly

EMBED </>More Videos

A bill allowing seven California cities, including San Francisco and Oakland, to extend nightlife hours is heading to the full state assembly. (Shutterstock photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A bill allowing seven cities to extend nightlife hours is heading to the full state assembly.

State Senator Scott Wiener tweeted that his revised "last call until 4 a.m." bill passed its final committee Thursday.

RELATED: Senator Wiener introduces bill allowing cities to extend alcohol sales to 4 a.m.

The cities that could be part of the pilot program include San Francisco and Oakland.

Opponents say if passed, the bill would add new costs and lead to more dangerous roads.

Similar bills have been introduced and killed several times since 2004.

Click here for more videos and stories about alcohol.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessalcoholbarnightclublawscaliforniaSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Senator Wiener introduces bill allowing cities to extend alcohol sales to 4 a.m.
ALCOHOL
Sonoma County growers celebrate first grape crush of 2018
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious drink
Three new traffic laws in effect to improve California roads
Bud Light offering California free beer if Mexico beats Brazil
More alcohol
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: No CA pot bank, EpiPen shortage
Consumer Catch-up: FDA approves generic EpiPen, Chipotle food safety training
The North Face is moving from Bay Area to Denver
Bay Area companies leaving over high cost of living
More Business
Top Stories
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife, 2 kids killed by husband
Good Samaritans rescue people in car teetering on San Mateo Co. cliff
Hundreds pay tribute to fallen CHP officer at memorial service
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Bill banning gay conversion therapy closer to becoming CA law
San Jose State climate scientists gather data to improve wildland fire behavior
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
Show More
VIDEOS: Fallen CHP officer honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends
Consumer Catch-up: No CA pot bank, EpiPen shortage
Man accused of stealing CHP vehicle, Sacramento students' bus arrested
VIDEO: Adorable mountain lion cubs live, play in Sonoma
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
More News