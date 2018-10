Boston funding news: Cloud storage, medical tech, and robotic restaurants top recent investments

Boston-based cloud storage startup Wasabi Technologies, Inc secured $68 million in Series B financing last month, according to company database Crunchbase , leading the city's funding headlines in September. The Sept. 12 Forestay Capital investment was just one of several successful funding rounds for Beantown-based companies last month.Boston's second-largest funding round went to Beta Bionics , the developer of the world's first fully integrated bionic pancreas. The company secured $50 million last month in series B funding from Eventide Asset Management, following FDA approval in May that allows home-use studies for adults and children with type 1 diabetes.It's not the only medical device company to land new financing in September: Miach Orthopedics , a knee repair technology company, secured $22.5 million from the National Football League Players Association on Sept. 17.In the food and beverage arena, Sept. 7 saw Spyce Food receive a $21 million Series A round from Collaborative Fund. Spyce Food, which describes itself as "an original restaurant concept featuring a never-before-seen robotic kitchen." Spyce, which Bostonians may know as a fast-casual restaurant in Downtown Crossing, will use the funds to expand its concept with new East Coast locations.Additional noteworthy funding events from last month include $20 million in series B funding for Mabl , "the leading SaaS provider for machine learning based test automation"; $9 million in series B funding for Nanoview Biosciences , which is "developing proprietary products that support research, translation and delivery of precision medicine"; and $6.6 million in funding for HqO , the designers of an application that "makes it easy to chat with your closest business contacts and connect with new partners."