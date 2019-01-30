BUSINESS

Brews, bargains and barbecue: The 5 freshest new businesses to launch in Dublin

Photo: World of Beer/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown the freshest new spots in Dublin? From beer-focused restaurants to a fitness studio, read on for a list of the newest destinations to land near you.

Thirsty Bay, Tap 'N Pour



Photo: Tony J./Yelp

Thirsty Bay, Tap 'N Pour is a beer bar located at 5286 Iron Horse Parkway, Suite B.

Its 39 taps offer a wide variety of beer styles, from IPAs to pilsners and porters to wheat brews. Ciders and wines are also on offer, as are snacks like chicken wings, fries, onion rings and a meat-and-cheese board.

World Of Beer



Photo: World of Beer/Yelp

Stop by 4920 Dublin Blvd., Suite 260 and you'll find World Of Beer.

While the international chain serves beer from around the world, this branch highlights West Coast brews from producers like Hop Valley in Oregon and Mother Earth in California.

Diners can pair the beers with snacks like chicken sliders, pesto hummus or tater tots, or entrees like burgers, rice bowls or pizza. (Find the full menu here.)

Daiso Japan



Photo: Lukas S./Yelp

Daiso Japan is a new outlet of the Japanese discount giant that's located in the Dublin Place shopping center at 7201 Regional St., Bldg D, Suite B. Everything it sells is $1.50 unless otherwise marked.

Inside the huge space you'll find an enormous variety of everyday items, from batteries and mothballs to holiday decor and kitchenware. There are also many Japanese cultural items, like origami paper, stuffed toy penguins, calligraphy tools and sensu fans.

Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que



Photo: Cece E./Yelp
Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is located at 7202 Amador Plaza Road.

Also part of a chain, Lucille's offers slow-cooked, hickory-smoked Southern barbecue fare. Choose from ribs, chicken, brisket, tri-tips, sausage and burnt ends. Non-barbecue options are also available, including spinach and cheese dip with fresh tortillas, Cajun shrimp, and smoked chicken pasta.

CB Fit



Photo: CB Fit/Yelp

Finally, CB Fit is a fitness studio that just opened its second location at 5276 Dublin Blvd.

Its 45-minute core-focused workouts are designed to lengthen and tone muscle with slow, controlled movements. Four classes are on offer that differ in their emphasis on different parts of the body, like abs, arms and glutes. Purchase packs of three, five, ten or 20 classes, or one of the unlimited-use passes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
PG&E Bankruptcy: Here's how it'll affect customers, employees, shareholders
PG&E officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
PG&E bankruptcy could be costly to wildfire victims
More Business
Top Stories
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Accuweather Forecast: Brief break today, next storm tomorrow
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago
Suspect arrested at Bay Bridge toll plaza for allegedly having gun
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
SF residents voice opposition, support for plan to charge drivers on Lombard
Trendy diet of intermittent fasting used as tech productivity hack
Search continues for Ilene Misheloff after 30 years
Jared Goff: The LA Ram they love in Marin County
More News