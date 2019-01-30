Brews, bargains and barbecue: The 5 freshest new businesses to launch in Dublin

Thirsty Bay, Tap 'N Pour
Photo: Tony J./Yelp
Thirsty Bay, Tap 'N Pour is a beer bar located at 5286 Iron Horse Parkway, Suite B.
Its 39 taps offer a wide variety of beer styles, from IPAs to pilsners and porters to wheat brews. Ciders and wines are also on offer, as are snacks like chicken wings, fries, onion rings and a meat-and-cheese board.
World Of Beer
Photo: World of Beer/Yelp
Stop by 4920 Dublin Blvd., Suite 260 and you'll find World Of Beer.
While the international chain serves beer from around the world, this branch highlights West Coast brews from producers like Hop Valley in Oregon and Mother Earth in California.
Diners can pair the beers with snacks like chicken sliders, pesto hummus or tater tots, or entrees like burgers, rice bowls or pizza. (Find the full menu here.)
Daiso Japan
Photo: Lukas S./Yelp
Daiso Japan is a new outlet of the Japanese discount giant that's located in the Dublin Place shopping center at 7201 Regional St., Bldg D, Suite B. Everything it sells is $1.50 unless otherwise marked.
Inside the huge space you'll find an enormous variety of everyday items, from batteries and mothballs to holiday decor and kitchenware. There are also many Japanese cultural items, like origami paper, stuffed toy penguins, calligraphy tools and sensu fans.
Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que
Photo: Cece E./Yelp
Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is located at 7202 Amador Plaza Road.
Also part of a chain, Lucille's offers slow-cooked, hickory-smoked Southern barbecue fare. Choose from ribs, chicken, brisket, tri-tips, sausage and burnt ends. Non-barbecue options are also available, including spinach and cheese dip with fresh tortillas, Cajun shrimp, and smoked chicken pasta.
CB Fit
Photo: CB Fit/Yelp
Finally, CB Fit is a fitness studio that just opened its second location at 5276 Dublin Blvd.
Its 45-minute core-focused workouts are designed to lengthen and tone muscle with slow, controlled movements. Four classes are on offer that differ in their emphasis on different parts of the body, like abs, arms and glutes. Purchase packs of three, five, ten or 20 classes, or one of the unlimited-use passes.