Business

Bud Light to join nationwide craze with new spiked seltzer drink in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was only a matter of time before the world's largest alcohol company jumped on the spiked seltzer craze.

Anheuser-Busch is introducing Bud Light Seltzer early next year to battle it out with other hard seltzers that are rapidly gaining popularity in the grocery aisle.

The beer-making giant says even though it is named after its best-selling beer, Bud Light Seltzer will have a natural fruit flavor, made from cane sugar.

RELATED: White Claw Hard Seltzer confirms nationwide shortage of popular drink

The beverage will be available in five flavors, including black cherry, lemon lime, strawberry and mango.

Anheuser-Busch hopes it can use its brand-name recognition to win over fans of similar hard seltzers, such as Truly or White Claw, which has become so sought after, it has sold out in some areas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessu.s. & worldbud lightdrinkinggrocery storealcohol
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
US: Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on users
San Francisco District Attorney race too close to call
2019 Bay Area Election Results
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates captured, sheriff says
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
Border collie makes two-point shot with his nose
Show More
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales, authorities say
49ers prepare for Monday Night Showdown against Seahawks on ABC7
More elevator attendants, new fare gate at SF BART stations
Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
More TOP STORIES News