Burton's Upper Haight store kicking off series of free, bi-weekly backyard barbecues

Though fall is right around the corner, outdoor barbecue season in the Upper Haight isn't over yet.

This Saturday, Burton, the Vermont-based snowboarding outfitter that's called 1630 Haight St. home for five years, is kicking off a run of free, bi-weekly backyard barbecues for the neighborhood.

Store manager Drew Ingardia said that though this isn't the first party of its kind for Burton, it's the first in a series that will continue "hopefully every other Saturday."

Festivities will include a live set by DJ Ipod, yard games like cornhole, and a cookout with burgers, hot dogs and vegetarian options. For those looking to get their gear together for ski and snowboard season, the store will be offering day-of discounts on select merchandise. The events are open to all, and no purchase is required.

Ingardia said they'd also work on adding beer offerings for future barbecues.

Though this is relatively new territory for Burton, the backyard space is no stranger to public parties: FTC's Kent Uyehara, who owned a snowboard shop on the site until he turned it over to Burton in 2013, has hosted everything from competition-ready skate parks to backyard get-togethers.

Burton's inaugural backyard barbecue is this Saturday, September 22 from 1-4pm at 1630 Haight St. Follow the store's Facebook page for updates on future outdoor events.
