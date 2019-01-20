BAY AREA LIFE

Cache Creek Casino Resort's newly expanded spa rejuvenates guests

Cache Creek Casino Resort's newly expanded, cutting-edge spa makes for the perfect weekend trip or celebratory experience with its private relaxation areas, VIP rooms, and rendezvous packages.

BROOKS, Calif. (KGO) --
Cache Creek Casino Resort's newly expanded spa rejuvenates guests with sensory-nourishing massages, facials, salon treatments, and full-body escapes. This renovated oasis offers an extensive menu of unique therapies ranging from Himalayan salt stone massages and oxygenating facial treatments to Moroccan oil hair conditioning and hot stone pedicures.

The cutting-edge spa makes for the perfect weekend trip or celebratory experience with its private relaxation areas, VIP rooms, and rendezvous packages! The highly skilled therapists at The Spa at Cache Creek will help you reach new heights in relaxation for a tranquil getaway.

Wellness Tips:
-Try something new, but make sure it's a commitment so you have to show! Sign-up for a cooking class, book club or volunteer.
-Spend one full day focusing on you. Sleep in, have lunch with a friend, plan a spa day or binge watch your favorite show!
-Challenge yourself to go to bed at the same time every night for a week. Then try it again the next week.
-Develop a new stress-buster. Instead of a bowl of ice cream or alcoholic beverage, enjoy a bowl of delicious exotic fruit, take a long walk in a pretty a, or enjoy a relaxing spa treatment.

Spa Hours of Operation:
Monday through Sunday
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone:
(530) 796-5860

Go here for more information.
