One of California's largest utility companies is under fire and could face legal action. PG&E is accused of lying for years about safety maintenance on natural gas lines.Former San Bruno Mayor Jim Ruane can't believe it. The California Public Utilities Commission is accusing PG&E of falsifying safety documents for Natural Gas pipelines for years, following its criminal conviction for the San Bruno Pipeline explosion in 2010 which killed eight people."I mean after San Bruno, you'd think things would have changed, falsifying documents, ugh," said Ruane.The CPUC has opened a case against PG&E. Its investigation has revealed the company failed to 'mark' natural gas lines because of low staffing and "pressured" supervisors to falsify safety records between 2012 and 2017.CPUC President Michael Picker said in a statement, "Utility falsification of safety-related records is a serious violation of the law and diminishes our trust in the utility's reports on their progress."Peninsula State Senator Jerry Hill blasted the utility for putting the public at risk."I question the board of directors at PG&E, how can they sit there and continue to do business as usual," said Senator Hill.PG&E issued this statement which said, "We're committed to accurate and thorough reporting and record- keeping and we didn't live up to that commitment in this case."Mayor Ruane believes the people of his city deserve better."Eight people lost their lives, I never want to see that happen again," said Ruane.