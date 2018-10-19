BUSINESS

California's first Amazon Go store may open soon in SF

California's first Amazon Go store may open soon in San Francisco's Financial District. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
California's first Amazon Go store may open soon in San Francisco's Financial District.

According to property records, the online retail giant has approval from the city to install an Amazon Go electric sign at 300 California Street.
Amazon Go is the futuristic retail store that replaces cashiers with a smartphone app.

No word from Amazon on when the store might open.

