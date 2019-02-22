Caliva nets $75 million, plus more top funding news for San Jose companies

San Jose-based cannabis company Caliva has secured $75 million in Series A funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced January 24.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Caliva, San Jose's premier cannabis dispensary and cultivation facility, opened in July of 2015. In September of 2016, Caliva they ranked #1 dispensary in the nation by Business Insider. Our facility is one of the most advanced pharmaceutical-grade cannabis cultivating, manufacturing, and dispensing facilities in the country and a model for energy efficiency, safe access, and compliance."
The four-year-old startup also raised a seed round in 2018.
The round brings total funding raised by San Jose companies in community and lifestyle over the past month to $84 million. The local community and lifestyle industry has seen six funding rounds over the past year, yielding a total of $101 million in venture funding.
In other local funding news, government and security company Aporeto announced a $20 million Series B funding round on January 30, led by Comcast Ventures.
According to Crunchbase, "Aporeto secures containers, microservices, cloud and legacy applications based on workload identity, encryption and distributed policy. It protects enterprises with Zero Trust security untethered from network and infrastructure complexity, simplifies operations, and scales across public, private, or hybrid clouds. Aporeto was founded in 2015 and is based in San Jose, California."
Founded in 2015, the company has raised two previous rounds, including a $11 million Series A round in 2017.
Meanwhile, water and social entrepreneurship company KETOS raised $9 million in Series A funding, announced on February 5. The round's investors were led by Energy Innovation.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "KETOS delivers proactive actionable water metrics for customers through an end-to-end solution offering innovative hardware, secure IoT connectivity for data collection and a robust software platform with analytics that generates predictive insights through real-time monitoring."
KETOS last raised $2.6 million in seed funding in 2017.
Also of note, industrial automation and data center automation company Automation Anywhere raised corporate round funding, announced on February 8 and financed by Workday Ventures.
From Crunchbase, "Automation Anywhere empowers people to focus on the work that makes their companies great with robotic process automation that automates virtually anything. At Automation Anywhere, we believe that people who have time to create, think, and discover to build great companies. That's why we've dedicated the last decade to drive the adoption of robotic process automation technology in leading Financial Services, Healthcare, Technology, and Insurance companies--to name a few--across more than 90 countries."
The company previously raised $300 million in Series A funding in 2018.
---
This story was created automatically using local investment data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Caliva nets $75 million, plus more top funding news for San Jose companies
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News