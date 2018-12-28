Candy's sweet shop makes Upper Haight debut

It's the inaugural month of business for Candy's, a new sweets and confections retailer at 1352 Haight St. (between Masonic and Central).
Formerly the home of Aquamarine, the shop is currently open for business while owner Andy Gellon pushes through the last bits of decoration and setup. Final touches include rounding out the technicolor paint job and filling out inventory.
Gellon, who lives in the East Bay but often visited the Haight growing up, said he'd scouted a number of potential locations before finally setting on the easternmost commercial block of the Upper Haight.
And while he originally envisioned a boba tea business, he said the permitting process to convert the space for food service has proven prohibitive.
"There was a hurdle, and then there was another hurdle," he said, but he loved the space and wanted to stick to the lease.
The shop features a mix of loose and packaged candy, both domestic and imported, and Gellon said he hopes that once things are up and running, he'll be able to commence the permitting process to add a kitchen to the space. To prepare for that possibility, he's reserving room for it in the rear of the storefront.
A grand opening may be on the horizon, but no date has yet been set, Gellon added.
Candy's is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
