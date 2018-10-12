AUTOMOTIVE

Carvana's giant car vending machine opens in Phiiladelphia

Carvana car vending machine comes to Philly: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 11, 2018

FISHTOWN, Pa. --
Car buying customers can now visit a giant vending machine in Philadelphia's Fishtown section to select their new ride.

Online car retailer Carvana has erected a nine-story garage at 1043 North Front Street.

"It does look cool," said Jack Golden. "It's definitely interesting."

The company says customers who visit Carvana.com can purchase a car online, then choose car vending machine pickup or home delivery.

"Because customers shop online, they save time and money and don't have to worry about the haggling of going down to the dealership," said Carvana's Director of Communications Amy O'Hara.

Customers who choose the Car Vending Machine pickup receive an oversized coin, which activates the vending process.

"It seems like a cool concept," said Heather Smith of Fishtown.

Once the vehicle is vended into the delivery bay, customers can do a walk-around of the vehicle and sign off on the last few documents.

The Philadelphia Car Vending Machine is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about Carvana and its Car Vending Machines, visit: carvana.com/vendingmachine.
