Castro Community Benefit District seeks former Snowbright Launderette space for new office

The Castro/Upper Market Community Benefit District (CBD) is aiming to open an office in the former Snowbright Launderette location at 693 14th St. (and Market).
"We're so excited about having a storefront space," CBD executive director Andrea Aiello told us by email. "It will help us be more visible and accessible to the community and it's centrally located in the Community Benefit District's footprint," she added.
As B.A.R. reported earlier this year, transitioning the space from general retail sales and service use to an office space requires a conditional use authorization, which also requires a public hearing. The hearing date has now been set for November 8, sometime after 1 p.m., at City Hall's room 400.
According to the permit application, no exterior modifications are proposed for the currently vacant 905-square-foot ground floor space. As we reported at the beginning of the year, Snowbright Launderette left the space after lease term negotiations failed.
"We're hoping to move in by December 1, but it might not be until January 1," Aiello said.
According to its website, the Castro/Upper Market CBD was founded in 2005. It's run by the appointed executive director and an elected board of directors consisting of residents, community activists, business representatives, and property owners.
Funds raised through a special property tax assessment in the Castro and Upper Market area are used by the CBD to finance services such as sidewalk cleaning and graffiti removal, a business attraction campaign, safety services, or the support of community festivals.
Regarding its potential new office, Aiello added that the CBD already has the support from the Eureka Valley Neighborhood Association, Castro Merchants, Duboce Triangle Neighborhood Association as well as its future next door neighbors Fig & Thistle and Woodhouse.
