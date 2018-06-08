BUSINESS

Castro spa required to seek new permit after 39 years

Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

By Hoodline
After nearly 40 years, the Castro's Always Tan Skin & Body spa (550B Castro Street between 18th and 19th streets) is filing for a conditional use permit.

Despite the legally required public notice posted on its storefront, no construction work is taking place -- the new permit is required because the business offers more services than it used to.

Instead of remaining an accessory massage establishment, the space -- which claims to be the city's first tanning salon -- seeks to become a full-service massage business.
Inside Always Tan Skin & Body. | Photo: Tash B./Yelp

SF Planning spokesperson Gina Simi told Hoodline a conditional user permit is required because Always Tan "went from a personal service use (tanning and facials) with an accessory use of massage, to a full-service massage establishment."

Along with tanning beds, the business also offers skin and body treatments and massages. According to owner Cecil Russell, "the state used to regulate part of my industry," but a change in regulation triggered the change of use. "Basically, it's a formality," he said.
Hearing notice posted at Always Tan Skin & Body. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

A Planning Commission hearing is set for June 21, but Russell said he doesn't foresee any problems and has support from Castro Merchants and outgoing District 8 Supervisor Jeff Sheehy.

Apart from seeking the required permits, Russell has no plans to make changes to the location. "The city has been really good to me and working closely with me, so that's good," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
Netflix adding commercials?
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
More News