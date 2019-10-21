Business

Pulitzer Prize winning author Ronan Farrow discusses his riveting new book, "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators"

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ronan Farrow, author of the new book "Catch and Kill", speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui about his book and the long and dangerous journey to write it.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan francisconbcsex assaultharvey weinsteinsexual harassment
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire danger may force PG&E shutoffs in Bay Area, Sierra
WATCH IN 60: SF mobile recycling, exercise study; epic Halloween show
Bay Area mom agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
SF elected officials condemn billboard depicting Mayor Breed
Ronan Farrow discusses 'Catch and Kill' on 'Midday Live'
AccuWeather forecast: Warmer, drier pattern develops this week
Report: BART considers Geary Boulevard extension
Show More
11-month-old shot while in back of car, police say
Defense rests in Hillsborough heiress murder trial
This smartphone case is made of artificial human skin
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News