APPLE

CEO Tim Cook greets Apple fanatics at iPhone launch in Palo Alto

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple CEO Tim Cook showed up at the Palo Alto Apple Store for the launch of the iPhone XS. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Apple CEO Tim Cook greeted eager fans waiting outside the Apple store in Palo Alto who wanted to be the first to get their hands on the newest iPhones.

The iPhone XS and the XS Max are said to have the most impressive technology yet. Apple says the XS and XS Max are faster with a more advanced camera and extended battery life. The XS starts at $999.

RELATED: Got $1,100? Apple shows off most expensive iPhone yet

The larger version, the iPhone XS Max has a 6.5 inch display, making it Apple's biggest screen, the price starts at $1,099.

These are not cheap, so if you want one of these new toys, you can try selling your old iPhone, but you better act fast. After the announcement was made, resale value of the old iPhones dropped by as much as $50.

PHOTOS: Apple unveils new iPhones, watch at event


Crowds are smaller than what we normally see at Apple stores for iPhone release, but that may change next month when the cheaper XR model goes on sale.

For more stories and videos related to Apple, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessappleiphonesmartphonestradeu.s. & worldchinagood morning americarobin robertsPresident Donald Trumptim cook
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
APPLE
San Leandro PD offers crime prevention program to local businesses
Houston man already camped at Apple store for new iPhone
Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses tariffs, iPhone pricing with GMA
Some complain new iPhones are too big for hands of women
More apple
BUSINESS
San Leandro PD offers crime prevention program to local businesses
Alleged permit fraud by SF engineering firm may have endangered residents
Mountain lion visits motel but doesn't stay long
Beyond the Great Recession: Where do we stand today?
More Business
Top Stories
Kavanaugh accuser to meet with FBI in SF about death threats, according to report
Trump questions how 'bad' alleged attack on Kavanaugh accuser was
Golden Gate Bridge suicide barrier construction creates huge backups
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmth eases this weekend
5 stabbed, including 3 infants, inside New York City day care
Oakland-based search and rescue team returns after missions during Florence
City Dance series in San Jose offers crash course in K-Pop choreography
VIDEO: The moment a sister and brother reunite after decades apart
Show More
Insight into what Dr. Blasey Ford told Rep. Eshoo about Kavanaugh allegations
Red flags equal serious warnings in Sonoma County
Remembrance events for one-year anniversary of Sonoma County fires
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
Alleged permit fraud by SF engineering firm may have endangered residents
More News