Chime nets $200 million, plus more funding news for San Francisco software companies

San Francisco's software industry is pulling in new investment, with 31 local companies securing venture capital. New funding rounds were recently announced by software firms Chime, Cloudflare, InfluxData, ThousandEyes and Pantheon, according to company funding database Crunchbase.
Chime topped the city's recent funding headlines by announcing a $200 million Series D round on March 5, led by DST Global.
According to its Crunchbase profile, Chime "helps members avoid bank fees, save money automatically, and lead healthier financial lives. Based in San Francisco, Chime offers a modern, mobile and connected approach to banking that gives members complete control of their finances. Chime members receive a Chime debit card, a spending account, a savings account, and a powerful mobile app that keeps members in control."
The six-year-old company has raised five previous funding rounds, including a $70 million Series C round in 2018.
Next up, Cloudflare raised $150 million in Series E funding, in a round announced on March 12 and financed by Franklin Templeton Investments.
According to Crunchbase, "Cloudflare is a web performance and security company that provides online services to protect and accelerate websites online. Its online platforms include Cloudflare CDN that distributes content around the world to speed up websites, Cloudflare optimizer that enables web pages with ad servers and third-party widgets to download Snappy software on mobiles and computers, CloudFlare security that protects websites from a range of online threats including spam, SQL injection, and DDOS, Cloudflare analytics that gives insight into website's traffic including threats and search engine crawlers, Keyless SSL that allows organizations to keep secure sockets layer (SSL) keys private, and Cloudflare applications that help its users install web applications on their websites."
Founded in 2009, the company has raised four previous rounds, including a $110 million Series D round in 2015.
Meanwhile, InfluxData raised $60 million in Series D funding, announced on Feb. 13. The round's investors were led by Norwest Venture Partners.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "InfluxData, the creator of InfluxDB, delivers a modern Open Source Platform built from the ground up for analyzing metrics and events (time series data) for DevOps and IoT applications. Whether the data comes from humans, sensors, or machines, InfluxData empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster, easier, and to scale delivering real business value quickly. Based in San Francisco, InfluxData's more than 400 customers include Cisco, eBay, IBM and Siemens."
InfluxData last raised $35 million in Series C funding in 2018.
Also of note, cloud infrastructure company ThousandEyes raised $50 million in Series D funding, announced on Feb. 20 and led by GV.
From Crunchbase, "ThousandEyes empowers businesses to see, understand and improve connected experiences everywhere. The ThousandEyes cloud platform offers unmatched vantage points throughout the global Internet and provides immediate visibility into experience for every user and application over any network, so companies can deliver superior digital experiences, modernize their enterprise WAN, and successfully migrate to the cloud. ThousandEyes is central to the global operations of the world's largest and fastest growing brands, including Comcast, eBay, HP, more than 100 of the Global 2000, more than 60 of the Fortune 500, five of the six top US banks, and 20 of the 25 top SaaS companies."
The company previously raised $35 million in Series C funding in 2016.
Rounding out the city's top local funding events, website management company Pantheon raised $40 million in Series D funding, announced on March 5 and led by Sageview Capital.
From Crunchbase, "Pantheon provides a website management platform to build, launch, and manage WordPress and Drupal sites. It serves customers in media and publishing, technology, higher education, nonprofit, government, healthcare, financial services, food and beverage, manufacturing and travel and transportation industries. David Timothy Strauss, Joshua Koenig, Matthew Cheney, and Zachary Rosen founded Pantheon on Sept. 1, 2010."
The company previously raised $29 million in Series C funding in 2016.
Overall, San Francisco-based software companies have raised $1.8 billion in venture funding over the past month, and $19 billion over the past year.
