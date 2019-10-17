Business

Chipotle will cover 100% of tuition costs for business, technology degrees for employees

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its scholarship program for all eligible employees to pursue a debt-free college degree.

The company announced it is covering 100% of tuition costs up front for 75 different types of business and technology degrees at several accredited universities. Employees become eligible for the program after 120 days of employment.

The launch of the company's debt-free degree program is an expansion of its existing education program, which includes a tuition reimbursement program, which has provided over $20 million in tuition assistance over the past two years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessemploymentchipotletuitioncollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
The Earthquake Effect: See how close you are to the Hayward Fault
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
SF City College evacuated as police investigate possible threat
Cars diverted off eastbound Hwy 37 in Sonoma Co. due to spot fires
Ready to dance? Oakland theatre selling 'Baby Rave' tickets
Show More
Calif. unveils nation's first statewide Earthquake Early Warning System
Bay Area remembers lives lost in Loma Prieta earthquake
Video released of UPS driver carjacking, wild SJPD chase on Valentine's Day
San Jose pushes for city-owned utilities
San Francisco to test wireless emergency alert system
More TOP STORIES News