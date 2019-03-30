recall

Theo Chocolate issues allergy alert on undeclared milk in sea salt, dark chocolate bars

EMBED <>More Videos

Theo Chocolate is recalling 3 ounce sea salt dark chocolate bars because of a labeling problem. The company says there is butter in them, but milk was not listed. The bars have a best by date of January 2020.

SEATTLE (KGO) -- Theo Chocolate is voluntarily recalling chocolate bars because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious of life-threatening allergic reaction.

No illnesses have been reporter so far. The affected product was distributed nationwide to select retailers from Jan. 30 to Mar. 11.

No other products sold under the Theo Chocolate bran are affected by the recall.

The recalled was issued after it was discovered that a small number of 3 ounce Salted Toffee Dark Chocolate bars were labeled incorrectly as 3 ounce Sea Salt 70 percent Dark Chocolate labels and shipped to consumers

The toffee contains butter, which is a milk allergen, but the 3 ounce Sea Salt 70 percent dark chocolate label does not declare milk.

Get full details about the recall at the FDA website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessseattlefoodmilkallergiesrecallu.s. & worldwarningconsumerchocolateconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Baby socks recalled due to choking hazard
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Check your baby cough syrup: Recall issued
TOP STORIES
Passengers describe odor in cabin that diverted SFO-bound flight
VIDEO: Police release body cam footage from deadly Taco Bell shooting
Third Bay Area measles case reported
Hope Village in SJ looking for volunteers to help move belongings into storage
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, warm weekend ahead followed by more rain next week
Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court
Gov. Newsom's rips PG&E in letter about its consideration for new board of directors
Show More
Baby socks recalled due to choking hazard
Salesforce Transit Center contractors challenge cracked beam accusations
Stephen Curry not a fan of Staples Center popcorn
VIDEO: Hundreds of rare dolphins in Monterey Bay 'superpod'
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
More TOP STORIES News