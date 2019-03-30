SEATTLE (KGO) -- Theo Chocolate is voluntarily recalling chocolate bars because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious of life-threatening allergic reaction.
No illnesses have been reporter so far. The affected product was distributed nationwide to select retailers from Jan. 30 to Mar. 11.
No other products sold under the Theo Chocolate bran are affected by the recall.
The recalled was issued after it was discovered that a small number of 3 ounce Salted Toffee Dark Chocolate bars were labeled incorrectly as 3 ounce Sea Salt 70 percent Dark Chocolate labels and shipped to consumers
The toffee contains butter, which is a milk allergen, but the 3 ounce Sea Salt 70 percent dark chocolate label does not declare milk.
Get full details about the recall at the FDA website.
Theo Chocolate issues allergy alert on undeclared milk in sea salt, dark chocolate bars
RECALL
TOP STORIES
Show More