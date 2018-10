Compass nets $400 million, plus more top funding news for NYC companies, this month

New York City-based real estate tech startup Compass secured $400 million in Series E funding this month, according to company database Crunchbase , topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion, announced Sept. 27 and financed by SoftBank's Vision Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority, joined a robust crop of venture capital investment rounds in NYC over the past 30 days.The company, which operates as a real estate brokerage company and also supports a listing app that helps in buying, selling, and renting homes, is now valued at a hefty $4.4 billion.The financing adds to New York's dominance in net investment in the real estate category: over the last three months, local investing in that category topped $39 billion, soundly beating out runner-up San Francisco's $2.6 billion in the real estate space.The second-biggest funding event in New York in the past month took the form of a $350 million private equity investment, led by Landmark Partners, in Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners , which "invests in North American infrastructure assets with stable cash flows, inflation linkage, and high barriers to entry." UiPath , a company that "designs and develops robotic process automation software," raised $225 million in Series C funding, announced Sept. 18 and led by Sequoia Capital. That brings UiPath's total investment up to $408 million, according to Crunchbase.Also closing a big round this month is EasyKnock , which secured a $3.5 million seed round in addition to new debt financing of $100 million on Sept. 19. EasyKnock describes itself as a residential real estate technology company helping homeowners tap their equity through a sale-leaseback program.The month also saw one initial public offering for a New York-based company. On Sept. 20, Y-mAbs Therapeutics announced the pricing of its IPO, totaling gross proceeds of $96 million. The company is "a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops innovative treatments for cancer patients."Also of note this month: $95 million in Series C funding for Enigma , which "links internal data with real world data to bring contextual intelligence to bear on critical decisions"; $88 million in Series A funding for Ro , a direct-to-consumer telehealth company focusing on men's health and smoking cessation; $80 million in Series E funding for Braze , " a customer engagement platform for leading brands"; and $65 million in series B funding for MoviePass , the subscription-based movie-going service.