Compass nets $400 million, plus more top funding news for NYC companies, this month

New York City-based real estate tech startup Compass secured $400 million in Series E funding this month, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion, announced Sept. 27 and financed by SoftBank's Vision Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority, joined a robust crop of venture capital investment rounds in NYC over the past 30 days.
The company, which operates as a real estate brokerage company and also supports a listing app that helps in buying, selling, and renting homes, is now valued at a hefty $4.4 billion.
The financing adds to New York's dominance in net investment in the real estate category: over the last three months, local investing in that category topped $39 billion, soundly beating out runner-up San Francisco's $2.6 billion in the real estate space.
The second-biggest funding event in New York in the past month took the form of a $350 million private equity investment, led by Landmark Partners, in Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, which "invests in North American infrastructure assets with stable cash flows, inflation linkage, and high barriers to entry."
UiPath, a company that "designs and develops robotic process automation software," raised $225 million in Series C funding, announced Sept. 18 and led by Sequoia Capital. That brings UiPath's total investment up to $408 million, according to Crunchbase.
Also closing a big round this month is EasyKnock, which secured a $3.5 million seed round in addition to new debt financing of $100 million on Sept. 19. EasyKnock describes itself as a residential real estate technology company helping homeowners tap their equity through a sale-leaseback program.
The month also saw one initial public offering for a New York-based company. On Sept. 20, Y-mAbs Therapeutics announced the pricing of its IPO, totaling gross proceeds of $96 million. The company is "a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops innovative treatments for cancer patients."
Also of note this month: $95 million in Series C funding for Enigma, which "links internal data with real world data to bring contextual intelligence to bear on critical decisions"; $88 million in Series A funding for Ro, a direct-to-consumer telehealth company focusing on men's health and smoking cessation; $80 million in Series E funding for Braze, " a customer engagement platform for leading brands"; and $65 million in series B funding for MoviePass, the subscription-based movie-going service.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
businessHoodlineSan Francisco