Amazon is trying to sweeten the pot for people who choose to do their holiday shopping from home.Customers can now enjoy free shipping with no minimum purchase for the holidays.Amazon says free shipping will apply to hundreds of millions of items and is the largest free shipping selection in the country.In addition, Prime members will get free same-day delivery on many items. That's a boost from the free two-day delivery that comes with Prime membership.This comes as FedEx announced it will charge just shy of 5 percent more for its services come January.Will it cost you more to fly to Iceland? Many are asking that question after the announcement that Iceland Air is buying its budget rival WOW Air.WOW is famous for offering $99 trips to Iceland and on to other parts of Europe.Iceland Air is a more traditionally-priced airline.Iceland Air says there is no plan to merge the two airlines. It remains to be seen what that will do to prices.Southwest Airlines has announced a slew of new flights to Mineta San Jose.The airline added a new nonstop service from San Jose to Tucson, Arizona.There are also more direct flights throughout the country, so depending on where you want to fly check the new schedule. You could find quicker, easier flights than what the airline has flown in the past.Look especially to New York where many of the new flights start and stop.