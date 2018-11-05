7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Amazon drops minimum shipping, Iceland Air buys WOW, Southwest adds SJC routes

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon is sweetening the deal for shoppers this holiday season. Plus, Southwest Airlines is adding several new routes to San Jose.

By
Amazon drops minimum shipping for holidays

Amazon is trying to sweeten the pot for people who choose to do their holiday shopping from home.

Customers can now enjoy free shipping with no minimum purchase for the holidays.

Amazon says free shipping will apply to hundreds of millions of items and is the largest free shipping selection in the country.

In addition, Prime members will get free same-day delivery on many items. That's a boost from the free two-day delivery that comes with Prime membership.

This comes as FedEx announced it will charge just shy of 5 percent more for its services come January.

Iceland Air to buy WOW

Will it cost you more to fly to Iceland? Many are asking that question after the announcement that Iceland Air is buying its budget rival WOW Air.

WOW is famous for offering $99 trips to Iceland and on to other parts of Europe.

Iceland Air is a more traditionally-priced airline.

Iceland Air says there is no plan to merge the two airlines. It remains to be seen what that will do to prices.

Southwest announces new flights to SJC

Southwest Airlines has announced a slew of new flights to Mineta San Jose.

The airline added a new nonstop service from San Jose to Tucson, Arizona.

There are also more direct flights throughout the country, so depending on where you want to fly check the new schedule. You could find quicker, easier flights than what the airline has flown in the past.

Look especially to New York where many of the new flights start and stop.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsamazonholiday shoppingicelandairline industrysouthwest airlinesmineta san jose international airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Here's a quick way to save money on your credit card
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: LBK Nails, EverSmile WhitenFresh
When it comes to warranties, a lifetime really isn't a lifetime
How to buy the best laptop for the holidays
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Bay Area Lowe's stores among 51 closing worldwide
Half Moon Bay gears up for Dungeness crab season
Heartbreaking stories from Marriott Strike picket line in San Francisco
Oakland workers sign agreement with Marriott, ending strike there
More Business
Top Stories
Suspect ID'd after 1 killed, 2 hurt in San Rafael detox center shooting
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
Day before election Cox and Newsom make final efforts to reach voters
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Weinstein lawyers try again to get sex assault case tossed
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
National Redhead Day: 10 reasons redheads are awesome
Show More
Alameda County voting approaching 2016 general election numbers
Bay Area companies offering free, discounted rides to polling places
Experiment finds too much social media leads to anxiety in teens
USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and cool overnight
More News