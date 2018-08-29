Amazon, Sears expand tire installation deal
Amazon and Sears are expanding their tire partnership nationwide. If you buy car tires on Amazon, you can get them installed at any Sears in the country.
The program launched in May, and expanded to all 50 states this week.
The tires can be shipped directly to a Sears Auto Center.
Sears says it's seen a very positive response to the program from Amazon customers.
Southwest EarlyBird check-in rates jump
Customers will now have to pay more for EarlyBird check-in on almost all Southwest flights.
Starting Wednesday, most routes increased in price by $5 - $10.
In the Bay Area, the San Francisco to Phoenix route will now cost you $20 for early check-in.
The Baltimore - Oakland route is priced at the highest rate, $25.
Only a few routes remain at the $15 mark.
Survey expects bigger pay raises in 2019
A new survey predicts workers will get a slightly higher pay bump in the coming year.
That's according to data from Willis Towers Watson, a risk management company.
As the job market gets tighter, the survey found employers are more willing to give modestly larger bonuses to keep their best employees.
Companies expect to give exempt employees an average salary increase of 3.1 percent in 2019, compared to 3.0 percent this year.
Discretionary bonuses are also expected to be slightly higher next year.
