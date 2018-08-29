7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Amazon expands tire installations at Sears, Southwest Early Bird check-in costs more, bigger pay raises in 2019

(Shutterstock file)

By
Amazon, Sears expand tire installation deal

Amazon and Sears are expanding their tire partnership nationwide. If you buy car tires on Amazon, you can get them installed at any Sears in the country.

The program launched in May, and expanded to all 50 states this week.

The tires can be shipped directly to a Sears Auto Center.

Sears says it's seen a very positive response to the program from Amazon customers.

Southwest EarlyBird check-in rates jump

Customers will now have to pay more for EarlyBird check-in on almost all Southwest flights.

Starting Wednesday, most routes increased in price by $5 - $10.

In the Bay Area, the San Francisco to Phoenix route will now cost you $20 for early check-in.

The Baltimore - Oakland route is priced at the highest rate, $25.

Only a few routes remain at the $15 mark.

Survey expects bigger pay raises in 2019

A new survey predicts workers will get a slightly higher pay bump in the coming year.

That's according to data from Willis Towers Watson, a risk management company.

As the job market gets tighter, the survey found employers are more willing to give modestly larger bonuses to keep their best employees.

Companies expect to give exempt employees an average salary increase of 3.1 percent in 2019, compared to 3.0 percent this year.

Discretionary bonuses are also expected to be slightly higher next year.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsamazonsearscarssouthwest airlinesairline feesalarypay raise
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
New app motivates kids to do their chores
Consumer Catch-up: Fire insurance help, King Bio recall warning
San Jose family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
Consumer Catch-up: Ground beef recall, JetBlue raising fees
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Bill extending nightlife hours in San Francisco, Oakland passes through Assembly
Consumer Catch-up: Fire insurance help, King Bio recall warning
Jobs report: Software tops recruitment in SF this month, but electronics is highest in satisfaction
Consumer Catch-up: Ground beef recall, JetBlue raising fees
More Business
Top Stories
UC Berkeley police say report of person with gun was false alarm
$30,000 in merchandise stolen from Apple store in Walnut Creek
Boy with special needs gets gifts from Bay Area sheriff's office
Bill extending nightlife hours in San Francisco, Oakland passes through Assembly
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
Fugitive wanted for killing girl during Menlo Park street race extradited from Guatemala
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
Bail Bonds businesses say thousands of Californians will lose their jobs under new reform law
Show More
A JEDI IN REAL LIFE: Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy
Philly detective under investigation for racially-charged letter
AccuWeather Forecast: Still mild, for now...
Oakland Raiders pledge $250K to save Oakland youth sports eliminated by OUSD
How Robin Williams' watchful eyes may help heal us
More News