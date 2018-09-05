Apple promises fix for iPhone 8
Apple says it has a fix for manufacturing issues with some iPhone 8s.
The company says the problem involves the phone's logic board. It can freeze or turn off unexpectedly.
In some cases, the phone won't turn back on.
Impacted iPhone 8s were sold September 2017 - March 2018.
Apple says it will fix the problem for free.
iPhone 8 Plus and other iPhone models are not impacted.
Find out more information and check to see if your phone is eligible for the repair program here.
American bringing back free carry-ons
American Airlines is bringing back a once-standard perk: free carry-on baggage for all customers.
The change means basic economy passengers can bring a carry-on and a personal item on board at no charge.
Up until Wednesday, basic economy tickets only allowed a personal item that could fit under the seat.
American says it will allow the airline to "become more competitive."
Delta already has this practice, making United the last of the three major U.S. companies to charge for the amenity.
Instagram considering shopping app
Instagram may be working on a separate app just for shopping.
The Verge reports the app could be called IG Shopping.
Instagram users could browse products from businesses they follow, then purchase them directly in the app.
In a separate report on shopping, Instagram says more than 80 percent of users follow some sort of business account.
Instagram would not comment on the shopping app report.
Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
