7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Best time to buy flights, wine prices rising, Audi recall

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study attempts to put to rest the age-old question about exactly when to buy your flight, plus that bottle of wine may be getting pricier! What you need to know for Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (Shutterstock)

By
Best time to buy an airline ticket

A new study attempts to put to rest one of the most common questions we hear in 7 On Your Side - what is the best time to buy a plane ticket?

CheapAir.com crunched the numbers, based on 917 million airfares.

They found there is no real difference in airfare when you buy the flight, so you can find a deal any day of the week. However, there is a difference in when you fly.

The cheapest flights can be found by traveling on a Tuesday or Wednesday. By contrast, Sunday is the most expensive day to fly.

CheapAir found that opting for a Wednesday over a Sunday flight will save you, on average, $76 a ticket.

The website also found that prices change about 62 times per trip - which is roughly every five days.

In 2017, the best time to buy was about 70 days in advance.

Wine prices may be on the rise

Global wine production in 2017 hit a historic low, which means the price you pay at the store may go up.

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine report found production especially dropped in countries like Italy, France, Germany, and Spain, because of poor weather conditions last year.

Demand for wine kept growing last year, with the U.S. coming in at number one for wine consumption.

Experts told CNN the impact will most be felt by winemakers who charge less per bottle - because they have a lower profit margin and can't absorb changes in supply and demand as easily.

Audi recalls 1.2 million vehicles

Automaker Audi announced a massive international recall of cars and SUVs, because of problems with the electric coolant pumps. The pumps can overheat and potentially catch fire.

The recall impacts 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. It includes the following models, all with two-Liter turbocharged engines:

2013 - 2016 Audi A4
2013 - 2017 Audi A5
2012 - 2015 Audi A6
2013 - 2017 Audi Q5 SUV

In government documents, Audi says the pumps can become blocked with cooling system debris, or moisture could cause an electrical short.

Dealers will provide pump replacements at no charge. The redesigned pumps won't be available until November. In the meantime, dealers will install a new version of the current pump.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerair travelwine industryauto recallSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News