British Airways announces website hack
British Airways is promising to compensate customers after reporting a major hack of its website that compromised credit card information.
CEO Alex Cruz sent out an apology Friday, calling the hack a very sophisticated malicious criminal attack.
Cruz says enough information was stolen to allow criminals to use credit card information for illicit purposes.
British Airways says customers who booked on the company website from August 21 - September 5 may have been affected.
The company has reached out to all impacted customers.
Changes to FAFSA filings
The U.S. Department of Education says it made changes to how college students and their families file their FAFSA.
The FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, opens October 1 for the 2018-2019 school year.
The DOE says the FAFSA website is now mobile-friendly for smartphones and tablets, as well as desktops and laptops.
Soon a mobile app, called myStudentAid, will also be available.
The FAFSA is available for all students attending college, career school, and graduate school. Federal aid includes federal grants, work-study funds, and loans.
It is not limited to only students with financial need. The FAFSA can help provide need-based, merit-based, or a combination of aid.
Target car seat trade-in is back
Target is bringing back its incredibly popular car seat trade-in program.
Starting Sunday, customers can bring old car seats to most Target stores for a trade-in.
In exchange, Target will give out 20 percent off coupons valid for car seats, bases, travel systems, or strollers.
For the first time, the coupons will also be good for some home baby gear like playards, high chairs, swings, rockers, and bouncers.
Target is once again partnering with Waste Management to recycle the old car seats and turn them into new products like plastic buckets, steel beams, and carpet padding.
The promotion runs Sunday September 9 - Saturday September 22.
