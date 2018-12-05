Consumer Catch-up: California worst for driving, consumers support social and political issues, holiday returns

A new Bankrate.com study confirms what many of us suspect: California is the worst place in the country for drivers.The "2018 Bankrate Best States for Drivers Study" puts California on the bottom of the list. Hawaii, Connecticut, New Jersey and Washington are also near the bottom.The study points to bad traffic, poorly maintained roads, and the damage they cause to vehicles.The best states for drivers are North Dakota, Iowa, and Ohio.Research is backing up Nike's decision to link its brand to Colin Kaepernick, even if he is a bit controversial for his national anthem protests.Nike released an advertisement featuring the former 49ers quarterback back in September 2018.A new global survey by Accenture found nearly two-thirds (62 percent) of consumers want companies to take stands on social and political issues. The survey also found most consumers prefer to spend money on brands they view as good corporate citizens.It is predicted consumers will return half of the clothing they purchase on the internet this holiday season.Adobe Analytics says that will cost retailers more than a billion dollars.Most of the returns are because the clothes don't fit properly.Despite all the technical advancements - researchers say the apparel industry is still struggling to address consumer satisfaction with well-fitted clothes.