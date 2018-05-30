7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Consumer Reports now backs Tesla Model 3, CA wealthiest town, recent grad hiring

Consumer Reports reverses its decision on the Tesla Model 3, plus a Bay Area town is named the wealthiest in the state. The consumer news you need to know for Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Consumer Reports now recommends Tesla Model 3

In a reversal, Consumer Reports says it now backs the Tesla Model 3. The decision change comes after Tesla launched a remote update to the car, which reduced its stopping distance by almost 20 feet.

The over-the-air fix is a first in the auto industry. "I've been at CR for 19 years and tested more than 1,000 cars," says Jake Fisher, director of auto testing, "and I've never seen a car that could improve its track performance with an over-the-air update."

In new testing, the organization found the Model 3 stopping distance to be comparable to other compact luxury cars.

Last week, Consumer Reports said it could not recommend the vehicle, in part because of the stopping distance. At the time, officials said their testing found the braking ability was worse than a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The organization still has concerns with wind noise and uncomfortable riding, but says it will rent another Model 3 from Tesla for new testing and update its findings as necessary.

Companies plan to hire recent grads

Good news for college graduates - a new survey by CareerBuilder found about 80 percent of companies say they plan to hire recent grads this year. That's up six percent from the year before.

In even more positive news, 47 percent of those companies say starting salaries will be higher than 2017. A third of employers plan to offer starting salaries of $50,000 or more.

CareerBuilder found the most hiring opportunities include the areas of information technology, customer service, and business development.

Employers also offered some of their top suggestions to set you apart during the hiring process. They include: writing a cover letter, sending a thank-you note, doing your homework about the company, asking questions during the interview, and being willing to negotiate salary offers.

Bay Area town ranks wealthiest in state

A small town in the Bay Area has a new title - wealthiest town in California.

24/7 Wall Street looked at median household income across the country, and found residents of Los Altos Hills came in at number one in California, and in the entire country.

The median household income there is $243,701, almost four times the median income for the state income. More than half of the homes in Los Altos Hills are worth at least two million dollars, and almost 85 percent of residents have at least a bachelor's degree.

The study found most of the wealthiest towns were located close to large cities, which 24/7 Wall Street says are more likely to offer a range of well-paying jobs.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
