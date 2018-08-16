FDA approves first generic EpiPen
People who must carry around an EpiPen in case of allergic reaction now have another option. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the very first generic version of the EpiPen.
The auto-injector is produced by Teva Pharmaceuticals. The drug epinephrine is used to treat exposure to life-threatening allergies like insect stings, foods, or medications.
Last year, EpiPen maker Mylan finalized a $465 million settlement for overcharging for EpiPens. The cost of the drug shot up more than 500 percent over the past ten years.
Walmart using social influencers
Walmart is using social influencers to reach out to younger customers.
The company is competing both against the likes of Amazon, as well as demands of a new generation.
A seven-year-old boy named Ryan has almost 16 million subscribers to his YouTube channel reviewing toys. He now has his own line of toys and t-shirts at Walmart.
Retail analysts say social influencers give an authentic connection to the product.
Meanwhile, stock in Walmart jumped 10 percent Thursday after a stellar earnings report.
The retailer reported store sales increased 4.5 percent, and digital sales surged 40 percent.
Chipotle pledges food safety re-training
Chipotle is pledging to re-train all its restaurant employees on food safety procedures.
The move comes after yet another health scare in Ohio. Hundreds of people reported feeling sick after eating at the restaurant last month.
Testing came back positive for a disease that happens when food is left at unsafe temperatures.
Chipotle's CEO says the training will start next week.
