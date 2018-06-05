FTC files suit against robocallers
The Federal Trade Commission is suing two organizations that allegedly made billions of robocalls to consumers.
The FTC says the companies called people around the country, trying to sell "auto warranties to home security systems and supposed debt-relief services."
In its investigation, the FTC found the two companies used computer software called TelWeb to make one billion calls each year from 2013 to 2016 - including calls to phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry and at least 64 million spoofing calls with fake caller IDs.
TelWeb also allowed the telemarketers to make abandoned calls, which are designed to leave messages, and hang up on people who answer the phone.
Medicare running out of funds
Medicare is in more financial trouble than first thought. A report from program trustees out today says Medicare won't be able to cover medical bills starting in 2026.
That's three years earlier than previously projected. Social Security funding will run out in 2034, the same year previously reported.
The annual checkup is a reminder of major financial issues with the programs.
President Donald Trump says he won't cut Social Security or Medicare, but hasn't offered a longterm rescue plan.
MyHeritage data breach
Family tree website MyHeritage confirms a major data breach impacting all of its more than 92 million registered users.
In a blog post, the website says any user who was registered as of October 26, 2017 had their email addresses and hashed passwords taken.
A security researcher found a file on a private server with all the information.
MyHeritage says it doesn't store full user passwords, "but rather a one-way hash of each password, in which the hash key differs for each customer. This means that anyone gaining access to the hashed passwords does not have the actual passwords."
The company says sensitive information like credit card details, family tree history, and DNA data were not compromised.
If you use MyHeritage, you should change your password immediately. The company will soon be releasing two-factor authentication and recommends all users take advantage of the tool.
Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Consumer Catch-up: FTC sues robocallers, Medicare in trouble, MyHeritage data breach
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News