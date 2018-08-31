Health recall of generic Singulair
The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about a recall of the generic version of Singulair.
Camber Pharmaceuticals is recalling one lot of Montelukast Sodium Tablets. They are the generic version of Singulair, and used to treat allergy and asthma symptoms.
The FDA says instead of montelukast, the bottles contain Losartan Potassium Tablets, which is used to treat high blood pressure.
Taking the wrong medicine could cause problems like low blood pressure and elevated potassium levels. This can be especially dangerous for pregnant women, because losartan could harm or kill the fetus.
The bottles under recall are lot number MON17384, expiration 12/31/2019, by Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Call your doctor or pharmacist immediately if you have the recalled bottles.
United raises bag fees
United Airlines is following JetBlue's example, and raising bag fees of its own.
According to the airline's website, one checked bag will now cost you $30.
A second checked bag will cost $40. Those changes go into effect today, and match JetBlue's new rates announced earlier this week.
No word yet whether rivals American and Delta will follow suit.
Walmart stocking up on toys
Walmart is trying to fill the shoes of the bankrupt Toys 'R Us.
The retail chain announced it will boost its toy supply in stores by 30 percent, and online by 40 percent.
Walmart will also host toy playdates at Supercenters across the country so kids can try out the toys before families make a purchase.
Stores are also opening up layaway options starting today.
Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
