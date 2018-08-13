7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Google is tracking you, Yosemite reopens, insurance companies dropping CA homeowners

This is an undated image of a sign outside of Google in Mountain View, Calif. (KGO-TV)

By
Google is tracking you

The Associated Press says Google wants to know where you go so badly that it records your movements - even when you explicitly tell it not to.

An AP investigation finds many Google services store your location data, even if you've used privacy settings.

Google's support page says "With Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored." But the AP says that isn't true.

Google says it provides, "...clear descriptions of these tools, and robust controls so people can turn them on or off, and delete their histories at any time."

Yosemite Valley reopens

After weeks of fire and smoke, Yosemite Valley is reopening Tuesday.

The national park's valley will be back up and running, along with all of the park hotels and hundreds of camp sites.

All have been off limits for two weeks due to nearby wildfires; two weeks of prime tourist season.

Some areas of the park will remain closed so firefighters can wrap up their work.

The air is still hazy and some services will be limited.

Check out the latest park alerts here.

Insurance companies dropping homeowners

While Yosemite is getting back to normal, homeowners in the area may enter an era of "the new normal".

The California Department of Insurance says recent wildfires may make it harder for California homeowners to find fire insurance.

California Insurance Commissioner David Jones says he expects more insurance companies to opt not to renew policies, or to simply stop writing homeowners policies in areas with the highest fire risk.

With changing fire patterns, parts of the state may be reclassified from fire safe to high-risk.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
