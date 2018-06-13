7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: High chair changes, best mobile carriers, free Taco Bell tacos

Regulations for high chairs are changing, plus a new ranking for the best mobile carriers. The consumer news you need to know for Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (Shutterstock)

New high chair regulations

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing new rules and giving manufacturers a year to change the seats of children's high chairs.

The new chairs should offer more rearward stability, better restraints and warning labels.

In 2015 - 2016 the CPSC says more than 18 thousand children were treated in emergency rooms for injuries caused by high chairs.

Most reliable carriers

PCMag is out with its annual fastest mobile network speed tests looking for the fastest and most reliable mobile carriers.

The top four carriers were pitted against each other: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless.

In San Francisco, PCMag ranks Verizon Wireless as the best mobile carrier, followed by AT&T, then T-Mobile.

Verizon also took the top spot nationwide.

Click here to read the full PCMag report.

Free tacos

Act fast! Taco Bell is giving away free tacos, but only until 6:00 pm Wednesday.

The give away is the result of the "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion. It says if an NBA Finals team won an away game - everyone would be offered a free taco.

The Warriors took it in Cleveland during Game Three, Warriors: 110, Cavs: 102, so free tacos for everyone!

