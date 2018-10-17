Eddie Bauer infant carriers recalled
Gold Inc. is recalling Eddie Bauer brand fabric infant carriers because the straps can break, potentially causing the baby to fall. The carriers are worn with the baby strapped in the front.
They are black with "Eddie Bauer" and "First Adventure" printed in gray lettering on the front.
The recall impacts 22,000 carriers. They were sold at Target locations from December 2017 - August 2018.
The company has reports of eight cases of broken buckles. No children were hurt.
If you have one of these carriers, stop using it and contact the company for a replacement or refund.
Gift card scams up 270%
The Federal Trade Commission is warning about the huge impact of gift card scams.
New data shows these types of scams are up 270% since 2015.
The FTC says gift cards are the number one way scammers demand payment from their victims. They use various methods to convince you: claiming consumers haven't paid taxes or utility bills, or a family member is in trouble and needs money.
If someone calls you requesting that you buy a gift card and then give them the code on the back, don't do it. It's a scam.
Once the scammer has that information, your money is gone and there is almost no way to recover it.
Target offers cheese Advent calendar
Target is re-imagining the classic Advent calendar with chocolates - and using cheese instead.
The calendars, available next month, offer 24 pieces of individually wrapped cheeses to count down to Christmas.
They will cost $20 each, and be available in hundreds of Target stores around the country.
Customers in the U.K. could buy the calendars last year, and plenty of demand is bringing the idea to the U.S.
Cheese brands include Applewood, Mexicana, and Jarlsberg. And yes, the calendars do need to be refrigerated.
