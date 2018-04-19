7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: iPhone brightness patent, Verizon parental controls, car seat trade-in

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple is working on a way to make the iPhone brightness more intuitive, plus now is your chance to trade in an old car seat. Here's what you need to know.

By
Apple receives iPhone brightness patent

Apple is working on a new way to make your iPhone more intuitive. The company just received approval for a patent to adjust the brightness of its smartphones and other devices.

The patent addresses "luminescence shock," or the brightness that occurs when the phone lights up in a dark room or environment.

This new technology would allow the phone to use sensors to detect the amount of light surrounding the phone, as well as include an option for the user to manually adjust the brightness.

Apple wants to avoid the sometimes uncomfortable, painful, or even dangerous sensitivity to the eyes when users glance at a suddenly-bright screen in the dark.

Verizon revamping parental controls

Verizon is revamping its parental control program for users. Starting today, the former FamilyBase program will be rolled into a new program called Verizon Smart Family.

The options will allow parents to know when children are using their phone, limit what children see on the phone, and manage screen time.

Another big addition to the program is a premium option including location tracking. This will use the child's phone location to keep parents updated, and can also send an alert if the child leaves a predefined area.

Target brings back its car seat trade-in event

For a two-week period surrounding Earth Day, Target will allow parents to trade in old car seats and receive a discount on an upgraded size.

From April 22 to May 5, customers can bring in any unwanted car seat to Target to receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat or stroller. The coupon will be eligible through May 19, 2018.

The company says to bring any used car seat to a drop-off box located near guest services and a team member will give you a coupon.

Target is partnering with Waste Management to recycle the car seats.

Trade in locations can be found here.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumeriphoneappleverizonparentingtargetcar seats
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News