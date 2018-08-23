7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Orchard Supply Hardware closing, Sears closing two more Bay Area stores, Walmart launching ebooks

A sign appears outside a San Jose Orchard Supply location on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
Orchard Supply Hardware purchases

Now is the time to make any returns at Orchard Supply Hardware.

We reported that all stores will be closing, as parent company Lowe's tries to compete with Home Depot.

A spokesperson tells 7 On Your Side any purchases made before August 23 can be returned through September 5.

Items purchased August 23 onward, through the store closing sales, are considered final sale and are non-returnable.

Those store closing sales are expected to run for about 10 weeks.

As for gift cards, they will be honored through the store closing sales.

The gift cards can only be used at Orchard Supply Hardware; they will not be honored at Lowe's stores.

Sears closing two additional Bay Area stores

Sears is adding two more Bay Area stores to its list of closures.

The company just announced it will close another 46 stores around the country, including the last remaining location in its hometown of Chicago.

In the Bay Area, the Sears in Santa Cruz will shut down, as well as the Kmart in Antioch.

The locations are expected to close by November. Liquidation sales will start as soon as next Thursday, August 30.

Employees who work at these stores will get a severance package, and can apply at other locations in the area.

Walmart launches e-books

Walmart is branching out into e-books.

The retailer says it is partnering with Toronto-based Rakuten Kobo. Walmart will offer more than six million titles via Kobo.

Customers can also take advantage of an audiobook subscription, which includes one audiobook a month for $9.99.

This is Walmart's latest move to compete with Amazon.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

