7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Payday lending scheme refunds, IKEA lampshade recall, airline seat space

By
FTC sends out 1.1M refund checks

The Federal Trade Commission is sending out a huge number of refund checks to victims of a payday lending scheme.

The more than 1.1 million checks, totaling $505 million in funds, is the biggest refund program in FTC history.

The FTC says AMG Services, Inc. and Scott Tucker illegally charged customers undisclosed and inflated fees.

AMG Services claimed customers would be charged only for the loan amount and a one-time finance fee. Instead, they made multiple withdrawals from customer's accounts, with a new finance fee for each withdrawal.

A judge sentenced Tucker earlier this year to more than 16 years in prison for the deception.

Checks will be mailed out beginning today. Consumers have 60 days to deposit or cash them.

IKEA recalls 37,000 lampshades

IKEA is recalling tens of thousands of lampshades, because they can become detached and fall from the ceiling, shattering on the ground.

The company has 19 reports of the glass lampshades falling. Three people had minor injuries, including bumps and cuts.

The CALYPSO shades have manufacturing codes from 1625 to 1744. The code is found on the light bulb socket base. They were sold from August 2016 to July 2018.

Consumers should stop using the lamps immediately, and take them back to the store for a refund or replacement.

House votes on airline legroom bill

Air travelers may get some relief from shrinking airline seats after a vote by Congress. The House approved a bill that would require the Federal Aviation Administration to set a minimum size for airline seats.

The bill would also bar passengers from being kicked off overbooked planes. A proposal to crack down on airline fees was not included in the bill.

The bill now heads to the Senate, which must vote by a Sunday deadline.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsFTCrefundikeaproduct recallsrecallairline industry
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Burst water pipe? Woman told to wait a week for plumber
Consumer Catch-up: $82M robocall fine, naming retailers during recalls
Samsung phone mishaps test loyalty of repeat customer
Consumer Catch-up: Mauna Loa macadamia nut recall, better vehicle headlights
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
SEC files complaint against Tesla's Elon Musk
Fresh arrivals: 5 new spots to visit in San Jose for groceries, wedding gowns and more
New electronic billboards to pop up in San Jose
Consumer Catch-up: $82M robocall fine, naming retailers during recalls
More Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
VIDEO: Feinstein questions Kavanaugh at Senate hearing
Live updates from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
SEC files complaint against Tesla's Elon Musk
VIDEO: Sen. Kamala Harris to Blasey Ford: 'You are not on trial'
Kavanaugh hearing: Who is prosecutor Rachel Mitchell?
Rare albino dolphin spotted in Monterey Bay
Show More
Read Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found in North Carolina
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Sen. Hatch calls Ford 'attractive,' 'pleasing'
More News