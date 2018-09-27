FTC sends out 1.1M refund checks
The Federal Trade Commission is sending out a huge number of refund checks to victims of a payday lending scheme.
The more than 1.1 million checks, totaling $505 million in funds, is the biggest refund program in FTC history.
The FTC says AMG Services, Inc. and Scott Tucker illegally charged customers undisclosed and inflated fees.
AMG Services claimed customers would be charged only for the loan amount and a one-time finance fee. Instead, they made multiple withdrawals from customer's accounts, with a new finance fee for each withdrawal.
A judge sentenced Tucker earlier this year to more than 16 years in prison for the deception.
Checks will be mailed out beginning today. Consumers have 60 days to deposit or cash them.
IKEA recalls 37,000 lampshades
IKEA is recalling tens of thousands of lampshades, because they can become detached and fall from the ceiling, shattering on the ground.
The company has 19 reports of the glass lampshades falling. Three people had minor injuries, including bumps and cuts.
The CALYPSO shades have manufacturing codes from 1625 to 1744. The code is found on the light bulb socket base. They were sold from August 2016 to July 2018.
Consumers should stop using the lamps immediately, and take them back to the store for a refund or replacement.
House votes on airline legroom bill
Air travelers may get some relief from shrinking airline seats after a vote by Congress. The House approved a bill that would require the Federal Aviation Administration to set a minimum size for airline seats.
The bill would also bar passengers from being kicked off overbooked planes. A proposal to crack down on airline fees was not included in the bill.
The bill now heads to the Senate, which must vote by a Sunday deadline.
